Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing that the Route 68 closure in Clarion between the intersections of Water Run Road and Boundary Street will be moving to a single-lane restriction with flaggers by 5:00 PM today, June 20.

Two lanes of traffic will open overnight. The single-lane restriction will begin again at 6:00 AM July 21 will be in place until noon as crews paint road lines.

Originally announced to reopen today by noon, due to the extensive damage at and around the bridge, the contractor needs additional time to complete the repair work including backfilling the washed-out area, repaving, setting barriers, and painting.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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