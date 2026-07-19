Route 68 Closed Due to Bridge Washout in Clarion

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing Route 68 in Clarion is closed between the intersections of Water Run Road and Boundary Street.

It is expected to reopen on Monday, July 20 by noon, pending repairs to the roadway and bridge.

PennDOT urges drivers to never drive through flooded roads. Even shallow, fast moving water can wash away most vehicles and the road may be compromised under the water. Do not drive around warning signs and barricades for closed roads. Remember, turn around, don’t drown.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov