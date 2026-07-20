Drivers should be alert for changing traffic patterns on Liberty Street (Route 62/Route 322) in the City of Franklin, Venango County as work shifts to the courthouse side of the 12th Street intersection starting July 21, 2026.

Construction at the intersection includes new curbs and sidewalks, traffic signal foundations, and drainage updates.

With the switch, the intersection will continue to have one lane for Liberty Street traffic going straight or turning right at 12th Street and one lane for traffic turning left from Liberty onto 12th Street.

Drivers are not permitted to turn right on red for the duration of the work at that location.

Work at the intersection is part of the Route 62/322 Improvement Project, which includes the corridor from the intersection with Eighth Street to the top of the 15th Street hill.

Along with work at the12th Street, construction this week will include the retaining wall at 15th and Chestnut streets, and concrete curb placement and pipe culvert repairs at 15th and Liberty streets.

Read more about the Route 62/322 Improvement Project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov