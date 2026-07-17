The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of a planned long-term single-lane closure on U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) eastbound from west of Everett to west of Breezewood in Bedford County.

The eastbound travel lane of U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) from Lower Snake Spring Road in Snake Spring Township to Nycum Road in East Providence Township will be closed beginning Monday, July 20, 2026, as contractors will begin concrete patching operations, guide rail removal, excavation for the widening area and hillside excavation/scaling.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime, New Enterprise, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $13,400,000 project to resurface U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) from west of Everett to the four-lane split just west of Breezewood. The project also includes highway lighting upgrades to energy efficient alternatives at the U.S. 30 (Bud Shuster Bypass), Route 1007 Interchange and slope repairs on U.S. 30 from the Raystown Branch of the Juniata River to Route 1011 (East Graceville Road) in East Providence Township, Bedford County. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2027.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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