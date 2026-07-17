The road will be closed and detoured for two weeks starting Monday, July 20.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds travelers today that on Monday, July 20, a section of Route 233 (High Street) will be closed for two weeks between Route 533 and Green Street in Newville Borough, Cumberland County.

The road will be closed from Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 31. A vehicle detour will be in place using Route 533, Bullshead Road (Route 4015), Route 641 (Green Spring Road), Windy Hill Road (Route 4015) and Steeltown Road (Route 4006). A truck detour will be in place using Route 11, Route 533, Route 433, and Route 997.

This work is part of a 2.17-mile resurfacing project on Route 233 from Big Spring Creek in Newville Borough to Mohawk Road in Lower Mifflin Township. Work under this contract began on March 23, 2026.

This project consists of resurfacing the existing roadway and shoulder, milling in curbed areas, base replacement, minor drainage improvements, guide rail replacement, and ADA ramp updates, along with other miscellaneous construction on Route 233 in Newville Borough, and West Pennsboro, North Newton, and Lower Mifflin townships.

No work will be conducted in the borough between 9:00 PM and 7:00 AM.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the contractor for this $1,927,288 project. All work is expected to be completed by September 29, 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location and detour maps below: