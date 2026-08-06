Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that next week a tree trimming operation will start as part of a resurfacing project on an approximately 4-mile section of Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) from Route 772 (Newport Road) in Salisbury Township to County Line Road Road in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, August 10. There will be lane restrictions under daylight flagging.

Later this Fall, the contractor will start base and joint repairs. Mainline Route 30 paving will be conducted next Spring. Traffic will be maintained by using short-term patterns under flagging throughout construction.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs, PA, is the contractor for this $4,397,615 project. This project consists of base repairs, joint repairs, stormwater drainage updates, a new wearing course, and updates to guiderail and signing. All work is expected to be completed by November 8, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, 717-418-5017 or mcrochunis@pa.gov

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Please refer to the project location map below: