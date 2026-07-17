Expect ramp closures and detours Sunday through Thursday from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that upcoming overnight I-81 ramp closures and detours will be implemented to complete paving near Carlisle in Cumberland County. The work limits for this project are from Mile Marker 47 just north of the Hanover Street (Route 34) Exit in South Middleton Township to Mile Marker 52, just north of the Route 11 Exit in Middlesex Township.

Weather permitting, the contractor will continue working Sunday through Thursday nights. All ramp work will be conducted from 9:00 PM to 6:00 AM:

Sunday, July 19: Southbound I-81 ramp to northbound and southbound Route 11 at Exit 52 (Ramp D) will be closed for paving. An overnight detour will be implemented using southbound I-81 to Exit 49 for Route 641 East to northbound I-81 to northbound and southbound Route 11.

Monday, July 20: Northbound Route 11 ramp to southbound I-81 at Exit 52 (Ramp A) will be closed for paving. An overnight detour will be implemented using northbound I-81 to Route 114 West to southbound I-81.

Tuesday, July 21: Southbound Route 11 to southbound I-81 at Exit 52 (Ramp E) will be closed for paving. An overnight detour will be implemented using southbound Route 11 to Route 34 South to southbound I-81.

Wednesday, July 22: Route 74 (York Road) ramp to southbound I-81 at Exit 48 (Ramp N) will be closed for paving. An overnight detour will be implemented using northbound Route 74 to westbound Route 641 (High Street) to southbound Route 34 (Hanover Street) to southbound I-81.

Thursday, July 23: Southbound I-81 ramp to PA 641 at Exit 49 (Ramp U) will be closed for paving. An overnight detour will be implemented using southbound I-81 to southbound Route 34 (Hanover Street) to northbound I-81 to northbound Route 74 (York Road) to eastbound Route 641.



Sunday, July 26: Northbound I-81 ramp to Route 74 (York Road) at Exit 48 (Ramp O) will be closed for paving. An overnight detour will be implemented using northbound I-81 to southbound Route 11 to southbound I-81 to westbound Route 641 to southbound Route 74.

Drivers should allow for extra travel time when traveling through the area, be alert for changing traffic patterns, and use caution when approaching the work zone.

There will be short-term lane closures, as well as long-term shoulder closures for parapet work on various bridges located within the project limits.

This project consists of asphalt resurfacing, asphalt patching, minor drainage improvements, guiderail updates, line painting, sign updates, structure repairs, and other miscellaneous construction.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $11,872,635 project. Work on this project began March 22, 2026. All work is expected to be completed by August 27, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the ramp location and detour maps below: