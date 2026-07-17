King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that roadway construction will begin next week on Walnut Street in North Wales Borough, Montgomery County, under a local safety improvement project.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Thursday, July 23, through Friday, December 31, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a periodic lane closure with flagging will be in place weekdays on Walnut Street between Swartley Street and West Street.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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