King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing operations are planned next week on several state highways in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties under multiple ongoing contracts to repair, resurface, and improve more than 240 miles of state highways across the five-county region.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Bucks County

Wednesday, July 22, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Oxford Valley Road/Heacock Road between Big Oak Road and Stony Hill Road in Lower Makefield Township for milling, paving, and utility adjustments.

Chester County

Sunday, July 19, and Monday, July 20, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Cambridge Road between U.S. 322 (Horseshoe Pike) and the Lancaster County Line in Honey Brook Township for paving.

Monday, July 20, through Thursday, July 23, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Business U.S. 30 (Lincoln Highway) between Route 10 (Octorara Trail) and the Lancaster County Line in West Sadsbury Township for paving.

Delaware County

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Bethel Road/Station Road between Garnet Mine Road and U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Concord Township for milling, paving, and utility adjustments.

Monday, July 20, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) between Route 452 (Pennell Road) and Route 352 (New Middletown Road) in Middletown Township for milling, paving, and utility adjustments.

Wednesday, July 22, through Friday, July 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Chelsea Road between Chichester Avenue and Concord Road in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships for milling, paving, and utility adjustments.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these resurfacing and improvement projects, PennDOT’s contractors are repairing, milling, and repaving state highways with new asphalt pavement that will seal roadways and provide motorists with a safer and smoother riding surface.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

# # #