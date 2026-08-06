Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that emergency pavement repair has closed the right lane on northbound Interstate 95 just north of the Betsy Ross Bridge exit (Exit 26) in Northeast Philadelphia.

The right lane will remain closed on northbound I-95 until PennDOT’s contractor can make the necessary repairs and safely reopen the lane to traffic.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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