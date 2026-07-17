King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that final line striping will occur next week on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) under a $10.4 million PennDOT project to widen and improve a 1.3-mile section of the highway from the Kennett Oxford Bypass to Greenwood Road in Kennett and East Marlborough townships, Chester County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, July 20, through Thursday, July 23, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, moving lane closures will be in place on U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in both directions between Greenwood Road and the Kennett Oxford Bypass (U.S. 1).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill and overlay U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike); construct a third travel lane on certain sections of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) in each direction and use existing shoulders and right turn lanes to create a third lane for the rest of the corridor; build sidewalks along the north side of U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) from Schoolhouse Road to the Longwood Village Shopping Center entrance; eliminate the left turn movement from Orchard Avenue onto U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike); install two new Dynamic Message Signs; and upgrade five signalized intersections within the corridor.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information, visit the U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass) Reconstruction Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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