King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction will restrict travel on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) and on Route 452 (Market Street) overnight on Friday, August 7, under the $99.4 million U.S. 322 Section 103 project to reconstruct, widen, and improve travel and safety on a 1.4-mile stretch of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Friday, August 7, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, periodic lane closures with flaggers will be in place on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) at the Route 452 (Market Street) Interchange.

Friday, August 7, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, periodic stoppages will be in place on Route 452 (Market Street) at the U.S. 322 overpass.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The restrictions will be in place for bridge beam installation on the eastbound side of the replacement overpass.

For more information on this project and PennDOT’s U.S. 322 Improvement Program in Delaware County, visit www.us322conchester.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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