King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction continues next week on a $2.5 million project to improve safety along Route 23 (Schuylkill Road/Nutt Road/Valley Forge Road) in East Pikeland and Schuylkill townships, and Phoenixville Borough, Chester County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, July 20, through Friday, October 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a weekday lane closure with flagging is scheduled on Route 113 (Bridge Street) at the intersection with Route 23 (Nutt Road).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

This safety improvement project encompasses 11 signalized intersections along the corridor. It includes widening and restriping the eastbound Route 23 approach to create a dedicated left-turn lane at the intersection with Township Line Road, as well as milling and overlaying this intersection. Additionally, the project involves removing existing median islands and reconfiguring the Route 23 (Nutt Road) and Route 113 (Bridge Street) intersection within the current road layout, along with milling and overlaying the intersection.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Pennsylvania, is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

For more information on the project, please visit the Route 23 Corridor Safety Improvements Project webpage.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

# # #