Allentown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 5 announced today work will begin Monday, August 10, to replace the Route 419 over Mill Creek Bridge in Tulpehocken Township, Berks County.

Beginning Monday, August 10, Route 419 will be closed and detoured between Summer Mountain Road and Parkside Inn Road. The detour will utilize Summer Mountain Road, PA 183, North Heidelberg Road, and Christmas Village Road.

This project involves the removal and replacement of a two-lane, single span, concrete arch culvert over Mill Creek, approach pavement reconstruction and other miscellaneous construction.

The existing bridge is 11 feet long and 31 feet wide concrete arch culvert originally constructed in 1926. The new structure will be 11 feet long and 34 feet wide. This section of Route 419 has an average daily traffic of 4,061 vehicles.

Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg, PA is the general contractor on the $873,723 project that is anticipated to be complete in October 2026.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Berks, Carbon. Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District5.

Information about infrastructure in District 5, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D5Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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