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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    August 06, 2026

    County: Berks
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Old Route 100
    Between: Limekiln Road And Dairy Lane
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Limekiln Road, PA 100, and Dairy Lane.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: US 222
    Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Route 61
    Between: US 222 And Interstate 78
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions for this moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp
    Road Name: N Heidelberg Road
    Between: Bernville Road And US 422
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp
    Road Name: Charming Forge Road
    Between: N Heidelberg Rd And Tulpehocken Forge Rd
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/13/26
    Estimated End: 08/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.
    Road Name: Tulpehocken Forge Road
    Between: N Heidelberg Road And Tulpehocken Forge Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/14/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: City of Allentown
    Road Name: Route 145 North/Susquehanna Street
    Between: 5th Street And Brookdale Street
    Type Of Work: Construction
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for construction related to the ongoing PA 145 Construction project. Detour will utilize 4th Street and Auburn Street.
    Start: 07/26/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: PA 329
    Between: 2nd Street And Main Street
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
    Restriction: PA 329/Cementon Bridge will be closed and detoured for work related to the ongoing PA 329/Cementon Bridge Replacement Project. Road will be closed from 8:00PM Friday until 5:00AM Monday. Detour will utilize Main Street, Kreidersville Road, Walnut Drive, PA 248, Blue Mountain Drive, PA 145, and 2nd Street.
    Start: 08/21/26
    Estimated End: 08/24/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Pocono, Hamilton and Stroud Townships
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 299 (Route 715) And Exit 303 (Ninth Street)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Be alert for weeknight lane restrictions on I-80 east or west. A contractor will be performing drilling work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zones.
    Start: 08/17/26
    Estimated End: 08/28/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: PA 611
    Between: Fairview Avenue And Interstate 380
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/09/26
    Estimated End: 08/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Sullivan Trail
    Between: PA 715 And Long Pond Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/11/26
    Estimated End: 08/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
    Road Name: Main Street - Tobyhanna
    Between: PA 611 And Gouldsboro Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: PA 447
    Between: PA 191 And PA 390
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe cutting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/13/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Ross Twp.
    Road Name: Mount Eaton Road
    Between: Old Route 115 And Kunkletown Road
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk
    Road Name: US 209
    Between: Hideaway Hills Road And Trach Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
    Road Name: US 209
    Between: Weir Lake Road And Fawn Valley Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for skid steer patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/14/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk Twp.
    Road Name: PA 534 / Scenic Drive
    Between: US 209 And Carbon County Line
    Type Of Work: Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: School House Road
    Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: PA 611/ S Delaware Drive
    Between: Front Street And Jacktown Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twsp
    Road Name: PA 512/ Mount Bethel Hwy
    Between: Park Road And N Delaware Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/13/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twsp
    Road Name: PA 33 South
    Between: Main Street And Nazareth Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twp.
    Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive
    Between: 5 Points Richmond Road And Vough Lane
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/11/26
    Estimated End: 08/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough
    Road Name: Route 512/Pennsylvania Avenue
    Between: Goerge Street And E Main Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 08/12/26
    Estimated End: 08/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy
    Between: Hillendale Road And Birch Lane
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No restriction.
    Start: 08/14/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: PA 191/Valley View Drive
    Between: Market Street And Monroe County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: PA 611/ S Delaware Drive
    Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/13/26
    Estimated End: 08/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Front Street
    Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/14/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Newburg Road
    Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
    Road Name: Mountain Road
    Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Blue Mountain Drive at Riverview Drive
    Between: - And -
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No restriction.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twsp.
    Road Name: Route 512/ Bath Pike
    Between: Highland Avenue And Crawford Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No restriction.
    Start: 08/11/26
    Estimated End: 08/11/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Township
    Road Name: 25th Street
    Between: Wood Avenue And Northampton Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 08/12/26
    Estimated End: 08/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Township
    Road Name: PA 248/ Northampton Street
    Between: Wood Avenue And 25th Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 08/13/26
    Estimated End: 08/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Williams Twp.
    Road Name: Morgan Hill Road
    Between: Raubsville Road And Cedarville Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Williams Twp.
    Road Name: Lower Saucon Road/Berger Road/S 25th Street
    Between: Berger Road And Freemansburg Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/12/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: West Easton/ City of Easton
    Road Name: Lehigh Drive
    Between: Washington Street And Freemansburg Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/13/26
    Estimated End: 08/14/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Foster Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 81 South
    Between: Exit 112 (PA 25) And Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road)
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 08/10/26
    Estimated End: 08/13/26
    In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No
     