District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Old Route 100
Between: Limekiln Road And Dairy Lane
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Limekiln Road, PA 100, and Dairy Lane.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Various
Road Name: US 222
Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Route 61
Between: US 222 And Interstate 78
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for this moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp
Road Name: N Heidelberg Road
Between: Bernville Road And US 422
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp
Road Name: Charming Forge Road
Between: N Heidelberg Rd And Tulpehocken Forge Rd
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/13/26
Estimated End: 08/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.
Road Name: Tulpehocken Forge Road
Between: N Heidelberg Road And Tulpehocken Forge Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/14/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Lehigh
Municipality: City of Allentown
Road Name: Route 145 North/Susquehanna Street
Between: 5th Street And Brookdale Street
Type Of Work: Construction
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for construction related to the ongoing PA 145 Construction project. Detour will utilize 4th Street and Auburn Street.
Start: 07/26/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: PA 329
Between: 2nd Street And Main Street
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours
Restriction: PA 329/Cementon Bridge will be closed and detoured for work related to the ongoing PA 329/Cementon Bridge Replacement Project. Road will be closed from 8:00PM Friday until 5:00AM Monday. Detour will utilize Main Street, Kreidersville Road, Walnut Drive, PA 248, Blue Mountain Drive, PA 145, and 2nd Street.
Start: 08/21/26
Estimated End: 08/24/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Pocono, Hamilton and Stroud Townships
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 299 (Route 715) And Exit 303 (Ninth Street)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Be alert for weeknight lane restrictions on I-80 east or west. A contractor will be performing drilling work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zones.
Start: 08/17/26
Estimated End: 08/28/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: PA 611
Between: Fairview Avenue And Interstate 380
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/09/26
Estimated End: 08/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Sullivan Trail
Between: PA 715 And Long Pond Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/11/26
Estimated End: 08/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.
Road Name: Main Street - Tobyhanna
Between: PA 611 And Gouldsboro Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: PA 447
Between: PA 191 And PA 390
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe cutting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/13/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Ross Twp.
Road Name: Mount Eaton Road
Between: Old Route 115 And Kunkletown Road
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk
Road Name: US 209
Between: Hideaway Hills Road And Trach Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.
Road Name: US 209
Between: Weir Lake Road And Fawn Valley Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for skid steer patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/14/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk Twp.
Road Name: PA 534 / Scenic Drive
Between: US 209 And Carbon County Line
Type Of Work: Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: School House Road
Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: PA 611/ S Delaware Drive
Between: Front Street And Jacktown Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twsp
Road Name: PA 512/ Mount Bethel Hwy
Between: Park Road And N Delaware Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/13/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twsp
Road Name: PA 33 South
Between: Main Street And Nazareth Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twp.
Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive
Between: 5 Points Richmond Road And Vough Lane
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/11/26
Estimated End: 08/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough
Road Name: Route 512/Pennsylvania Avenue
Between: Goerge Street And E Main Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 08/12/26
Estimated End: 08/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy
Between: Hillendale Road And Birch Lane
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start: 08/14/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: PA 191/Valley View Drive
Between: Market Street And Monroe County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: PA 611/ S Delaware Drive
Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/13/26
Estimated End: 08/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Front Street
Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/14/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Newburg Road
Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
Road Name: Mountain Road
Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Blue Mountain Drive at Riverview Drive
Between: - And -
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twsp.
Road Name: Route 512/ Bath Pike
Between: Highland Avenue And Crawford Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start: 08/11/26
Estimated End: 08/11/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road Name: 25th Street
Between: Wood Avenue And Northampton Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 08/12/26
Estimated End: 08/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road Name: PA 248/ Northampton Street
Between: Wood Avenue And 25th Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 08/13/26
Estimated End: 08/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Williams Twp.
Road Name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Raubsville Road And Cedarville Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Williams Twp.
Road Name: Lower Saucon Road/Berger Road/S 25th Street
Between: Berger Road And Freemansburg Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/12/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: West Easton/ City of Easton
Road Name: Lehigh Drive
Between: Washington Street And Freemansburg Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/13/26
Estimated End: 08/14/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Foster Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 81 South
Between: Exit 112 (PA 25) And Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road)
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 08/10/26
Estimated End: 08/13/26
In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No