District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Old Route 100

Between: Limekiln Road And Dairy Lane

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Detour will utilize Limekiln Road, PA 100, and Dairy Lane.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Various

Road Name: US 222

Between: Route 662 And Lehigh County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Route 61

Between: US 222 And Interstate 78

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for this moving operation. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp

Road Name: N Heidelberg Road

Between: Bernville Road And US 422

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp

Road Name: Charming Forge Road

Between: N Heidelberg Rd And Tulpehocken Forge Rd

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/13/26

Estimated End: 08/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: North Heidelberg Twp.

Road Name: Tulpehocken Forge Road

Between: N Heidelberg Road And Tulpehocken Forge Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/14/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Lehigh

Municipality: City of Allentown

Road Name: Route 145 North/Susquehanna Street

Between: 5th Street And Brookdale Street

Type Of Work: Construction

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured for construction related to the ongoing PA 145 Construction project. Detour will utilize 4th Street and Auburn Street.

Start: 07/26/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: PA 329

Between: 2nd Street And Main Street

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: 24 Hours

Restriction: PA 329/Cementon Bridge will be closed and detoured for work related to the ongoing PA 329/Cementon Bridge Replacement Project. Road will be closed from 8:00PM Friday until 5:00AM Monday. Detour will utilize Main Street, Kreidersville Road, Walnut Drive, PA 248, Blue Mountain Drive, PA 145, and 2nd Street.

Start: 08/21/26

Estimated End: 08/24/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Pocono, Hamilton and Stroud Townships

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 299 (Route 715) And Exit 303 (Ninth Street)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Be alert for weeknight lane restrictions on I-80 east or west. A contractor will be performing drilling work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zones.

Start: 08/17/26

Estimated End: 08/28/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: PA 611

Between: Fairview Avenue And Interstate 380

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/09/26

Estimated End: 08/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Sullivan Trail

Between: PA 715 And Long Pond Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/11/26

Estimated End: 08/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tobyhanna Twp.

Road Name: Main Street - Tobyhanna

Between: PA 611 And Gouldsboro Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: PA 447

Between: PA 191 And PA 390

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe cutting. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/13/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Ross Twp.

Road Name: Mount Eaton Road

Between: Old Route 115 And Kunkletown Road

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk

Road Name: US 209

Between: Hideaway Hills Road And Trach Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Chestnuthill Twp.

Road Name: US 209

Between: Weir Lake Road And Fawn Valley Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for skid steer patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/14/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk Twp.

Road Name: PA 534 / Scenic Drive

Between: US 209 And Carbon County Line

Type Of Work: Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: School House Road

Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: PA 611/ S Delaware Drive

Between: Front Street And Jacktown Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twsp

Road Name: PA 512/ Mount Bethel Hwy

Between: Park Road And N Delaware Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/13/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twsp

Road Name: PA 33 South

Between: Main Street And Nazareth Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twp.

Road Name: Route 611/ S Delaware Drive

Between: 5 Points Richmond Road And Vough Lane

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/11/26

Estimated End: 08/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough

Road Name: Route 512/Pennsylvania Avenue

Between: Goerge Street And E Main Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 08/12/26

Estimated End: 08/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy

Between: Hillendale Road And Birch Lane

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start: 08/14/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: PA 191/Valley View Drive

Between: Market Street And Monroe County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: PA 611/ S Delaware Drive

Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/13/26

Estimated End: 08/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Front Street

Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/14/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Newburg Road

Between: Nazareth Drive And Walnut Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twp.

Road Name: Mountain Road

Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Blue Mountain Drive at Riverview Drive

Between: - And -

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twsp.

Road Name: Route 512/ Bath Pike

Between: Highland Avenue And Crawford Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start: 08/11/26

Estimated End: 08/11/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road Name: 25th Street

Between: Wood Avenue And Northampton Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 08/12/26

Estimated End: 08/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road Name: PA 248/ Northampton Street

Between: Wood Avenue And 25th Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 08/13/26

Estimated End: 08/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Williams Twp.

Road Name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Raubsville Road And Cedarville Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Williams Twp.

Road Name: Lower Saucon Road/Berger Road/S 25th Street

Between: Berger Road And Freemansburg Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/12/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: West Easton/ City of Easton

Road Name: Lehigh Drive

Between: Washington Street And Freemansburg Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/13/26

Estimated End: 08/14/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Foster Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 81 South

Between: Exit 112 (PA 25) And Exit 119 (Highridge Park Road)

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 08/10/26

Estimated End: 08/13/26

In Effect (time of day): 06:00 AM To 04:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

