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    Pipe Replacement on Route 670 with Detour in Wayne County

    July 17, 2026

    Dunmore, PA – There will be a temporary detour on Route 670 northbound and southbound in Wayne County for pipe replacement. The closure will be between Route 4013 (Salem Pike) and Route 4006 (Miller Drive). The detour will take place Monday, July 20, 2026, through the end of the month. The Detour goes as follows: 

    Traveling from Route 6 East

    • Turn left onto Route 170 North
    • Continue from Route 170 North to Route 247
    • Make a right turn onto 247 North
    • Proceed to Route 670

    Traveling from Route 6 West

    • Turn right onto Route 170 North
    • Continue along Route 170 to Route 247
    • Turn Right on Route 247 North
    • Proceed to Route 670

    Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.  

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