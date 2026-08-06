PennDOT Announces Plans Display for Route 2036 Overflow Channel Pipe Culvert Replacement in Susquehanna County

Dunmore, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to plans display regarding the Route 2036 Overflow Channel Pipe Culvert Replacement Project. This plans display will be held online, and plans will be displayed for public viewing at the Gibson Township Municipal Building on September 8, 2026, at 7:00 PM.

The Route 2036 Section D50 project will replace the two existing 48” steel pipes carrying Tunkhannock Overflow Channel under Route 2036 with a single 76” X 48” reinforced concrete pipe culvert over the Tunkhannock Overflow Channel in Gibson Township in Susquehanna County, PA. The purpose of the project is to provide a more adequate pipe culvert that conveys the design year storm flow rate for the structure and provides continued access to residents, and emergency services.

The project consists of replace the two existing 48” steel pipes carrying Tunkhannock Overflow Channel under Route 2036 with a single 76” X 48” reinforced concrete pipe culvert. The project also includes minor approach roadway work and guide rail updates. The proposed typical roadway section on SR 2036 will consist of two 9’ lanes and various shoulders in each direction.

Traffic will be detoured throughout construction by utilizing a signed detour. The 5-mile detour will utilize Route 92, Route 2046 (Fiddle Lake Road) and Route 2077 (N Road).

It is anticipated that construction will begin in the summer of 2028.

The virtual plans display will be available online September 8, 2026, through October 8, 2026. Online information, including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT District 4-0 website Route 2036 Overflow Channel Pipe Culvert Replacement Project | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services, have special needs, or have concerns requiring individual attention, contact Donald Rau, PennDOT Project Manager, at drau@pa.gov.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the PennDOT, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

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Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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