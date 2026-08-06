Dunmore, PA – The Route 2023 bridge replacement project in Uniondale will begin on August 10, 2026. The road will be closed through winter of 2026/2027. The detour can be found below:

From the south:

Turn left onto State Route 2040

Turn left onto State Route 171

Turn left onto State Route 374

Turn left onto State Route 2023

From the north:

Turn right onto State Route 374

Turn right onto State Route 171

Turn right onto State Route 2040

Turn right onto SR 2023

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502

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