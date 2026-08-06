Repair Work Planned for Pleasant Valley Road in Eldred Township, Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – Drivers in Eldred Township are advised that Pleasant Valley Road (Route 2022) remains closed between Route 973 and Northway Road (Route 2029) due to flooding that occurred on Sunday, August 2.

Beginning Friday, August 7, a PennDOT maintenance crew will start work to replace the 60‑inch pipe that was damaged during the flash flooding. This work includes excavation, removal of the existing pipe, installation of the new pipe, and backfilling. The road is expected to reopen on Saturday evening, August 8.

On Monday, August 10, Pleasant Valley Road will be closed from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM while maintenance crews pave the damaged area. Weather permitting, all repair work is anticipated to be completed on Monday, August 10.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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