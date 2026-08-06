Montoursville, PA – Drivers traveling Interstate 80 east and west are advised that a multi-year construction project continues between Danville, Montour County and Limestoneville, Northumberland County.

The Week of Sunday, August 9

The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will continue working on Interstate 80. Guiderail improvements and shoulder work continue on the interstate in both directions. Work also includes permanent sign installation and the installation of Right-of-Way fencing.

Traffic Impacts:

Interstate 80 westbound and eastbound: Drivers can expect daily alternating lane restrictions from 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM (11-hours a day) between Sunday and Friday where work is being performed.

Drivers should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $53,138,380 project. Work includes roadway reconstruction, resurfacing, structure replacement, rehabilitation, preservation, lighting, and other miscellaneous work. This multi-year project is expected to be completed in 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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