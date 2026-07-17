Bridge Replacement Project Continues on Cogan House Road in Cogan House Township

Montoursville, PA – A bridge replacement project continues on Cogan House Road (Route 4010/T-853) in Cogan House Township, Lycoming County. The first of two bridges, which is located north of the intersection with Green Mountain Road, is open to traffic. The construction of the second bridge located just south of the intersection of Cemetery Road continues next week.

The week of Monday, July 20, Cogan House Road will remain closed between Cemetery Road (T-800) and Green Mountain Road (T-842) while the contractor, Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc., removes the existing bridge over Larry’s Creek and constructs a new bridge. Additional work includes approach work and paving. All work on this $1.8 million project is expected to be completed in November 2026.

A detour using Route 184 will be in place for the duration of the project. Local residents will have access to their homes.

Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc., is the prime contractor for this $1.8 million bridge replacement project. Work on the project includes replacement of two bridges carrying Cogan House Township over Larry’s Creek, paving, and guiderail. The first project, which will begin in the spring, is located just north of the intersection with Green Mountain Road. The second project is located just south of the intersection with Cemetery Road.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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