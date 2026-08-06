Montoursville, PA – A base repair project is scheduled to take place next week on Little Pine Road (Route 4001) in Cummings Township, Lycoming County.

Beginning Monday, August 10 to Wednesday, August 12, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew will perform base repairs on the road between Route 44 and Little Pine State Park. Drivers can expect single lane conditions where work is being performed between the hours of 6:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

Drivers should drive with caution in the area and obey signs and flaggers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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