PennDOT to Close Route 550 in Patton Township Monday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that its Centre County Maintenance Organization will close Route 550 at the intersection of Route 3003 (Bernel Road) in Patton Township for approximately two days to complete a pipe replacement. Replacing the pipe will prevent uncontrolled water flow from damaging the pavement and extend the service life of the road.

Starting Monday, August 10, the maintenance forces will close the road at the pipe and implement a detour using Fillmore Road, Route 3005 (Fox Hill Road/Fox Hollow Road), Route 3007 (Park Avenue Extension), Interstate 99, and Route 3042 (Skytop Mountain Road). PennDOT expects to complete the replacement in two days, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. All work is being completed by department forces.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189