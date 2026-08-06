Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a pipe replacement will begin on Tuesday, August 11, in Fox Township, Elk County. Completing this pipe replacement will prepare the road for future surface improvements.

Flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control on Route 948 (Fairview Road) during daylight hours. PennDOT expects work to take two days to complete, but all construction work is subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

PennDOT Elk County Maintenance Crews will perform all work associated with this project. It originally planned to close the road and complete the work under a detour, however a reevaluation determined the work could be completed under flagging conditions.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189