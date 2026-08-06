Lane Closure Announced for I-80 Westbound Near Exit 120

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for a bridge preservation project impacting three bridges in Clearfield and Elk counties will close the right (travel) lane of Interstate 80 westbound at a bridge spanning Route 1006 (Goshen Road) approximately two miles west of exit 120/Clearfield-Shawville on Monday, August 10. This is the last structure scheduled to see work as part of this project and will improve the ride quality across the bridges as well as improve their overall condition rating.

The westbound travel lane will be closed between mile markers 118 and 117.6 until early October while the contractor completes the work. PennDOT urges drivers to exercise caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits and work zone signage and to always buckle up.

The contractor completed work on a Route 4007 (Main Street) bridge spanning the West Branch of the Clarion River in Johnsonburg Borough last year. Work on another along Route 1006 (Goshen Road) in Clearfield County started in June and is expected to reopen mid-August. Some work underneath the structure will remain once it reopens, but flaggers in the roadway will provide traffic control during daylight hours for that phase of the construction. HRI Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.5 million project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189