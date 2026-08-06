Detour for Route 850 Bridge Replacements Starts Tuesday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the contractor for a bridge replacement project impacting a pair of structures on Route 850 in Tuscarora Township, Juniata County, will get underway on Tuesday, August 11. Replacing the bridges, one that spans a tributary of Laurel Run one mile North of Honey Grove and the other spanning Laurel Run in Tuscarora Township, will improve the ride quality over the structures and improve their overall condition rating.

The detour will see drivers follow Route 75 and Route 3018 (Smokey Hollow Road) around the closure. Residents living between the two bridges will have access to Burnt Church/Heckman Station Road for access to their properties during construction. Burnt Church/Heckman Station Road will also be accessible by emergency responders.

Work for this project includes removing the existing structures, construction of their replacements, approach paving, rock benching, guide rail installation, line painting, and miscellaneous construction. Wen-Brooke Contracting, Inc. of Three Springs, PA, is the contractor for this $1.8 million job. PennDOT anticipates project completion in early November, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189