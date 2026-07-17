Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is alerting motorists to a pipe replacement with a road closure on Route 2015 (Monroe Road) in Buffalo Township, Butler County.

On July 28, Butler County Maintenance will be replacing a large drainage pipe that runs under Monroe Road. The road will be closed between the intersections of Kepple Road and Route 356 (South Pike Road). Work is weather dependent.

To detour, drivers will use Monroe Road, Route 228 (Sarver Road) and Route 356 (South Pike Road). There will be access to the Freeport High School football field on the south side of the closure and Buffalo Creek Nature Park on the north side of the closure.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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