Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing nighttime paving along Route 228 (Three Degree Road) in Middlesex and Adams townships, Butler County.

July 22 through 31 from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM, final paving will be taking place throughout the project on Route 228 from the intersection of Mars Valencia Road to Davis Road. Work is weather dependent.

Traffic will be restricted to one lane with flaggers. Drivers should use caution in work zones.

The safety improvement project includes through lanes, turn lanes, side road improvements, the addition of service roads for access control, drainage and guide rail upgrades, signal replacement, signage and pavement markings, sidewalks, ADA ramps, and a roundabout.

To stay current on the Three Degree Road Intersection Project, visit the District 10 website www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict10. Click on Projects and Public Meetings under Public Resources then click on the Route 228 Corridor Improvement Projects.

Contractor, Independence Excavating, Inc. of Independence, OH will be completing this $55.8 million project with an anticipated completion date in November 2026.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov