A $4.8 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than a total of 4.6 miles of Route 20 in the City of Erie, Borough of Wesleyville in Erie County is scheduled to start next week.

The project will include milling, paving, traffic signals updates, and upgrades to drainage, sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, guide rail, signs, and road paint. Work will be done on Route 20 (West 26th Street/Buffalo Road) from Chestnut Street in the city of Erie to Cumberland Road, Borough of Wesleyville.

Work is expected to start August 10, 2026, weather permitting, with the majority of work to be completed in 2026. Traffic signal work at the intersections of Route 20 and State Street, Bird Drive, Eastern Avenue, Route 430 (Station Road), and Water Street is expected to be done during the 2027 construction season.

Drivers may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.

The contractor is Joseph McCormick Construction Inc. The contract cost is $4,788,203.14, which will be paid entirely with federal funding.

This year PennDOT’s Northwest Region expects to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2026 Construction Book available online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov