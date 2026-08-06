Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    District 1 Posts Maintenance Schedules for Week of August 10, 2026

    August 06, 2026

    The northwestern region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has updated the weekly county maintenance schedules listed online to reflect work planned in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties for the week of August 10, 2026.

    All work is weather dependent. Fill dirt left over from PennDOT maintenance operations is available to property owners who request the material, have accessible property near work areas, and submit a completed M-666 packet to their local PennDOT maintenance facility.

    PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

    Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.  

    Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

    Find PennDOT news for the northwest region on X or Facebook.   

    # # #

    MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095

     