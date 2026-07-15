The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of long-term lane closures and delays on U.S. 219 (Flight 93 Memorial Highway) between the Meyersdale and Somerset Berlin exits in Somerset, Black, Brothersvalley and Summit townships, Somerset County, beginning Monday, August 3, 2026.

Lane restrictions from two lanes to one will be in place in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Swank Construction Co., Inc., New Kensington, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $3,478,169.29 concrete slab and joint repairs, and pavement preservation project on U.S. 219 (Flight 93 Memorial Highway) between the Meyersdale Exit and Berlin Exit in Somerset and Black, Brothersvalley and Summit townships. The project is expected to be completed by September 30, 2026.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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