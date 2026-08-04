The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers that U.S. 219 northbound will be closed the night of Thursday, August 6 and the southbound side will close the night of Friday, August 7, 2026, each night from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM to install new bridge beams on the Route 3104 (Mt. Airy Road) Bridge Richland Township, Cambria County. The U.S. 219 overnight detours will use Galleria Drive, Solomon Run Road, Airport Road, Frankstown Road, Ragers Hill Road, and U.S. 219 at the Sidman Exit.

Additional overnight work will again take place from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, on the nights of Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11, 2026, however, this will not affect traffic on U.S. 219, which will return to single-lane closure traffic pattern.

All traffic on Route 3104 (Mt. Airy Drive) will continue using the existing 2.9-mile detour, which follows Route 3033 (Solomon Run Road), Route 3031 (Galleria Drive) and Oakridge Drive.

J.F.Shea Construction, Inc., Mount Pleasant, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $2,257,170 project, which involves the complete replacement of the bridge superstructure (the deck, girders, and beams above the substructure) and repairs to the substructure (the columns, abutments and/or foundation that carries the bridge load). Minor approach roadway paving to tie into the structure along with guide rail updates will be included. The project is scheduled for completion in October 2026.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACTS: Jay Knarr, jaknarr@pa.gov, 814-696-7101 or Monica R. Owens, moowens@pa.gov, 814-696-7105

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