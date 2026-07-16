The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of the potential for minor delays due to the placement of a temporary bridge being used to maintain traffic-flow on Route 655 (Big Valley Pike) during the Mill Creek tributary bridge replacement north of Mill Creek in Huntingdon County.

Beginning Tuesday, July 28, 2026, traffic will be diverted around the construction site on a temporary road and bridge under the direction of a temporary signal-light. A temporary pedestrian crosswalk will also be used.

Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance, Inc., of Everett, is the lead contractor for the $1,430,538 bridge rehabilitation project, which includes replacing the 118-year-old I-beam structure over the Flush Run-Mill Creek tributary near the intersection with Fireman’s Park Lane with a precast concrete box culvert. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2026.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

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