The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of the planned end of the detour of Route 4041 (Soap Hollow Road) near Tire Hill in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, for the bridge replacement project over the Stony Creek tributary.

The 5.6-mile detour of Route 4041 (Soap Hollow Road), using Route 4043 (West Campus Avenue/Ham Road) and Route 403 (Tire Hill Road), will be lifted on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 – 15 days ahead of the originally scheduled end-date of August 6.

On Monday, July 20, 2026, new guide rails will be installed, and line painting will be completed at the bridge. Any additional work done after the detour is lifted on Tuesday, July 21, will be completed under short-term flagging operations, with the potential for short delays of three (3) to five (5) minutes.

Merlo, Inc., Mineral Point, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $1,027,000 project to replace the Route 4041 (Soap Hollow Road) bridge over Stoney Creek tributary, which involves the replacement of the existing bridge-structure with a new pre-cast box culvert. Drainage and roadway approach upgrades at each end will also be performed.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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