The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of planned detours beginning Friday, August 7, 2026, of ramps to U.S. 219 (Flight 93 Memorial Highway), in Shade Township, Somerset County, for continued work on the Miller Run Bridge replacement project.

Northbound ramps A and B will be detoured starting Friday, August 7 through Friday, August 14, 2026. Any drivers needing to use these exits will be directed to the next exit ramp to follow back to their destinations. During this time the contractor will finish approach slabs on the northbound side of the bridge as well as start milling and paving these same areas. Because long-term north and southbound traffic controls have already been in place since April, minimal traffic delays are expected. All work is weather dependent.

Contractor New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., New Enterprise, PA began this multi-facility project in August 2024 to complete paving, renovate several bridge structures, make drainage upgrades and other road improvements along a five-mile stretch of U.S. 219 from U.S 30 (Lincoln Highway) to North Somerset. The $25 million effort is expected to wrap in November 2026.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

CONTACTS: Jay Knarr, jaknarr@pa.gov, 814-696-7101 or Monica R. Owens, moowens@pa.gov, 814-696-7105

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