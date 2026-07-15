Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminds travelers long-term traffic shifts and ramp detours are scheduled to begin next week for the pavement preservation project on Route 11/15 (Enola Road) and Interstate 81 in East Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County. The work limits on Route 11/15 extend from just south of Valley Road to just north of Bella Vista Drive, and on I-81 from the Exit 65 interchange with Route 11/15 to the Miller Street bridge spanning the interstate.

Weather permitting, on Thursday, July 23, the contractor will shift traffic and begin installing long-term signage and temporary concrete barrier reducing the lane width of Route 11/15 to 11 feet for up to 90 days. This work was previously expected to begin on Monday, July 20.

Traffic will be controlled using lane shifts, lane restrictions and channeling devices. No lane restrictions are permitted on I-81 during daylights hours, and on Route 11/15 during peak morning and afternoon travel times, 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Also planned for Thursday, July 23, simultaneous long-term detours of up to 90 days will be implemented for the I-81 ramps at the Exit 65 interchange with Route 11/15:

Ramp A: Northbound I-81 ramp for southbound Route 11/15 toward Enola. A detour using the northbound I-81 ramp for northbound Route 11/15 toward Marysville (Ramp F), to the northbound Route 11/15 ramp for southbound I-81 (Ramp G), to the ramp for southbound Route 11/15 toward Enola (Ramp H).

Ramp B: Northbound Route 11/15 ramp for northbound I-81. A detour using the northbound Route 11/15 ramp for southbound I-81 (Ramp G), to the ramp for southbound Route 11/15 (Ramp H), to the southbound Route 11/15 ramp for northbound I-81 (Ramp E).

Ramp C: Southbound I-81 ramp for northbound Route 11/15 toward Marysville. A detour using the southbound I-81 ramp for southbound Route 11/15 toward Enola (Ramp H), to the southbound Route 11/15 ramp for northbound I-81 (Ramp E), to northbound Route 11/15 toward Marysville (Ramp F).

Ramp D: Southbound Route 11/15 ramp to southbound I-81. A detour using the southbound Route 11/15 ramp for northbound I-81 (Ramp E), to the northbound I-81 ramp for northbound Route 11/15 (Ramp F), to the northbound Route 11/15 ramp for southbound I-81 (Ramp G).

A temporary traffic signal has been installed at Route 11/15 and E. Columbia Road (Route 1017) to facilitate a detour for Valley Road, which currently is closed to left turns onto and from northbound Route 11/15 due to work at the intersection. A full closure will be implemented at Valley Road on July 23. Travelers should use the existing detour using Columbia Road, Enola Drive and Valley Road. This detour will be in place for up to 180 days.

This project includes concrete patching, bituminous overlay, highway lighting, drainage, guide rail updates, pavement markings, sign updates, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 11/15 and I-81.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs is the contractor on this $8,796,177 project. All work is expected to be completed by June 15, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, dmthompson@pa.gov or 717-418-5018

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