Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a pipe replacement operation will close a section of Route 233 this weekend in Southwest Madison Township, Perry County.

Route 233 will be closed between the Perry-Cumberland County Line and Laurel Run Road from 6:00 PM Friday, August 7, through 6:00 AM Monday, August 10. A detour will be in place using Route 944 (Enola Road), Route 74 (Waggoners Gap Road), Bridgeport Road (Route 3017), and Route 233.

Pipe replacement work is also scheduled to close this section of Route 233 for the weekend of August 21-24. A reminder will be issued prior to the closure.

Glenn O. Hawbaker., Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this $4,998,000 pavement preservation project. The project limits extend 5.9 miles from the Perry-Cumberland County line to Landisburg Borough. Work includes drainage improvements, milling, paving, guiderail updates, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 233 in Southwest Madison and Tyrone townships. Work on this project began in April. All work is expected to be completed by May 19, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: