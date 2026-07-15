Expect single-lane restrictions and possible traffic delays during work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a Cumberland County highway maintenance crew will pave a 2-mile section of Route 533 (Newville Road) between Shippensburg and Newville in Southampton Township.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed Monday through Friday, July 20-24, from approximately 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. There will be single lane restrictions under flagging and possible traffic delays during work hours.

Drivers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

# # #

Please refer to the project location map below: