Expect single-lane restrictions and traffic delays during work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a Perry County highway maintenance crew will pave a 3.2-mile section of Route 34 (Hunters Valley Road) between Cherry Road and Route 11 (Susquehanna Trail) and in Buffalo Township.

Weather permitting, this work will be conducted on weekdays Wednesday, July 22, through Thursday, July 30, from approximately 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Traffic will alternate in a single lane with the help of a pilot vehicle or flaggers during working hours. Expect traffic delays.

Drivers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: