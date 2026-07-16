Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that on Monday, July 20, a section of Orchard Road will be closed to traffic and later that week northbound Route 997 (Anthony Highway) traffic will be shifted at the Orchard Road/Tomstown Road (Route 2015) intersection improvement project near Waynesboro Borough in Washington Township, Franklin County.

On Monday, July 20, Orchard Road will be closed at the intersection of Route 997. A 194-day detour will be implemented using Route 316 (Grant Street), Route 16 (Main Street), and Route 997. The road closure is a safety precaution for traffic traveling south on Route 997 through the construction zone. Access to business and houses along Orchard Road will not be impeded.

Then starting at 6:00 AM on Wednesday, July 22, flaggers will assist in alternating Route 997 traffic in a single lane to implement a traffic shift on northbound Route 997 entering the project from the south into the newly constructed roadway. Southbound traffic will remain on the existing roadway. This is being done to allow the contractor to construct additional sections for both roundabouts.

There will be lane restrictions under flagging while the shift is being implemented. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained at all times.

This project includes the construction of two new roundabouts on Route 997. The first is located at the intersection of Orchard Road/Tomstown Road (Route 2015) and the second is located just to the north at the future intersection of Route 997 and Washington Township Boulevard.

This project also consists of road widening, ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, stormwater management, and new lighting.

Tomstown Road is permanently closed between Route 997 and Washington Township Boulevard. Orchard Road and Washington Township Boulevard may be detoured for short periods during construction.

Mitchell Knorr Contracting, of Bloomsburg, PA, is the contractor on this $6,244,217 project. All work under this project is expected to be completed by August 22, 2028.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: