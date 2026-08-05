Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting on Sunday, August 9, night work will restrict Paxton Street (Route 3010) to a single lane near Harrisburg and Route 441 in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

The contractor will install a drainage pipe across Paxton Street. This work will be conducted for approximately two weeks from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM Sunday through Thursday. There will be a single-lane restriction under flagging during work hours.

This work is part of a safety improvement project that consists of phased construction to realign the intersection restricting Paxton Street access to Route 441, and other related construction activities.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., of Camp Hill, PA, is the contractor for this $3,075,000 project. All work is expected to be completed by April 20, 2028.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

# # #

Please refer to the project location map below: