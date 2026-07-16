The bridge had been closed since July of 2023.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today announced that a bridge on Good Road (Route 2071) is open to traffic in York County. The bridge spans the West Branch of Toms Run between Frosty Hill Road and Stewart Road in Lower Chanceford Township.

.The bridge had been closed since July of 2023 after deterioration was discovered during a bridge inspection.

This project consists of repairing an existing rolled steel I-beam bridge including deck repairs and overlay, painting steel beams, minor repairs to masonry and guiderail, placement of rock protection, and other miscellaneous construction.

Lobar Site Development Corporation of Dillsburg is the contractor on this $1,250,829 project. The contractor began bridge work in early March 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: