King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Upper Southampton Municipal Authority will be performing utility improvements on Maple Avenue in Bucks County, beginning on Monday, July 27.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, July 27, through Monday, October 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Maple Avenue will be closed and detoured weekdays between Route 132 (Street Road) and Route 232 (Second Street Pike). During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Route 132 (Street Road) and Route 232 (Second Street Pike).

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Upper Southampton Municipal Authority will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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