Sign Installation Planned on Valleybrook Road in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that sign installation will occur on Valleybrook Road in Bethel, Concord, and Aston townships, and Chester Heights Borough, Delaware County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Friday, July 17, and Monday, July 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a periodic lane closure with flagging is scheduled on sections of Valleybrook Road between Concord Road and U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The sign installation is part of a project to install improvements to reduce lane departure-related fatal and serious injury crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, PA, is the general contractor on this $3.5 million project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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