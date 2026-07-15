PennDOT to Begin Church Road Bridge Replacement in Upper Hanover Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction will begin on Monday, July 27, on a project to replace the bridge that carries Church Road over a branch of Perkiomen Creek in Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, July 27, through Saturday, October 31, Church Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between State Street and 3rd Street.

During the closure, passenger vehicles will be directed to use Kutztown Road, Route 663 (Layfield Road/Pottstown Avenue), Route 29 (Main Street/Gravel Pike), and Water Street. Trucks will be directed to use Kutztown Road, Route 100 (Main Street), and Route 29 (Gravel Pike).

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when driving near the work area or along the detour routes because backups and delays may occur.

Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will replace the 85-year-old single-span, concrete slab bridge with a precast concrete box culvert with structure-mounted guiderail. The new structure will be widened from 24 feet to 30 feet to accommodate the lane, shoulder and bridge width required for current standards.

In addition, the contractor will perform full depth reconstruction of the roadway approaches; replace guiderail; and install scour protection measures.

This bridge replacement is part of a $2.7 million project to replace or rehabilitate several structures in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Grace Industries, Inc. of Northampton County, PA is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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