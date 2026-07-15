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    PennDOT Extends Public Comment Period to July 31 for Draft Planning and Environmental Linkages Study for the Route 352 and U.S. 1 Roadway Improvements Project in Delaware County

    July 15, 2026

    King of Prussia, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is extending the public comment period to Friday, July 31, for the Draft PEL (Planning and Environmental Linkages) Study for the Route 352 and U.S. 1 Roadway Improvements Project. The Draft PEL Study is available on the project website at pa352us1delco.com.

    Hard copies of the document are also available to review at the following locations:

    • Middletown Township Administration Building
      27 Pennell Road
      Media, PA 19063
      Monday through Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
      Please call (610) 565-2700 in advance.
    • State Representative Lisa Borowski 168th District Office
      24 S Newtown Street Road
      Newtown Square, PA 19073
      Monday through Thursday, 9:00 am – 4:30 pm; Friday, 9:00 am to 1:30 pm
      Please call (484) 427-2884 in advance.

    The Draft PEL Study was made available for public review and comment starting on Monday, June 15. All comments must be received by the end of the day on Friday, July 31. Comments may be submitted via the online comment form at pa352us1delco.com or by filling out a paper comment form at one of the locations listed above. Comments may also be submitted in writing to:

    • PennDOT District 6-0
      7000 Geerdes Boulevard
      King of Prussia, PA 19406
      Attn: Madeleine Fausto, Project Manager

    Comments received during the public review period along with PennDOT’s responses will be included as part of the final PEL Study for the project.

    The Route 352 (Middletown Road) and U.S. 1 Roadway Improvements Project will be designed to improve safety and reduce congestion at the Cloverleaf Interchange between U.S. 1 and Route 352 at the terminus of the Media Bypass Interchange with Baltimore Pike. The project also includes improvements to the adjoining roadway network comprised of Baltimore Pike, Route 352, and Route 452.

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. 

    MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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