King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) repair will occur on several state highways including I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and I-95 in Bucks, Philadelphia, and Chester counties.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

The work is part of a $5.9 million project to repair or replace Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) across the five-county Philadelphia region.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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