King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) repair will occur on several state highways including I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) and I-95 in Bucks, Philadelphia, and Chester counties.
Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:
- Monday, July 27, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure will be in place on southbound U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) between the Pennsylvania Avenue and the Pine Groove Road interchanges in Falls Township and Morrisville Borough, Bucks County.
- Tuesday, July 28, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure will be in place on westbound I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) between the I-676 Interchange and Spring Garden Street overpass in Philadelphia.
- Wednesday, July 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure will be in place on northbound I-95 between the Longshore Avenue underpass and the Cottman Avenue Interchange in Philadelphia.
- Thursday, July 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure will be in place on northbound U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike) between Dilworthtown Road and Route 926 (Street Road) in Birmingham and Thornbury townships, Chester County.
Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.
The work is part of a $5.9 million project to repair or replace Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) across the five-county Philadelphia region.
Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.
Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.
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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov
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