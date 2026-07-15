Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that overhead Interstate 95 bridge construction will periodically restrict sections of four surface streets next week in Northeast Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, July 21, through Friday, July 24, from 6:00 AM to 5:00 PM, periodic lane closures with flagging may be in place at the following I-95 overpass locations:

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The work is part of PennDOT’s $311 million I-95/AF3 project that will reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-95 in both directions between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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