Philadelphia, PA -- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge and utility construction will close westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) at night next and restrict Market Street for one month under the $148.9 million project to rehabilitate the bridges that carry Market Street over Amtrak and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway, the Schuylkill River Trail, and CSX Railroad in Center City Philadelphia.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Monday, July 20, through Thursday, July 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, I-76 West will be closed and detoured between the 30 th Street and I-676 interchanges for bridge construction. Drivers will be directed to exit at 30 th Street and travel west on Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramps to I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) and I-676 East.

Street and I-676 interchanges for bridge construction. Drivers will be directed to exit at 30 Street and travel west on Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramps to I-76 West (Schuylkill Expressway) and I-676 East. Monday, July 20, through Thursday, August 20, the center lane will be closed on Market Street between Schuylkill Avenue and 30th Street for utility construction. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling along the detour route or through the work areas because backups and delays will occur.

The utility work on Market Street is in preparation for the closure, demolition, and reconstruction of the Market Street bridge over the Schuylkill River beginning in late August. Additional information, including detour routes, will be released closer to the closure date.

PennDOT is replacing Market Street bridges over Amtrak and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway), redecking the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River, and replacing the Market Street bridge over the Schuylkill River Trail and CSX Railroad on the east side of the river.

To learn more about this project and sign up for email notifications, visit www.marketstreetbridges.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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