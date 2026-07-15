Bridge Repair Planned at Night on Interstate 476 in Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge repair will occur at night on I-476 under a $63.7 million project to resurface, repair and improve nearly 17 miles of the interstate, the associated on-and-off ramps, and bridges from I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County, to I-95 in Ridley Township, Delaware County.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Friday, July 24, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on the ramp road to northbound I-476 and southbound U.S. 1 in Marple Township.

From 8:00 PM Saturday, July 25, to 12:00 PM Sunday, July 26, a lane closure will be in place on southbound I-476 between Old Marple Road and Beatty Road in Marple Township.

From 9:00 PM Saturday, August 1, to 5:00 AM Monday, August 3, the ramp from southbound I-476 to Baltimore Pike (Exit 3) will be closed and detoured. During the closure, drivers will be directed to follow the posted detour route.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near or through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this resurfacing and bridge repair project, PennDOT’s contractor will mill and overlay I-476 travel lanes and shoulders in both directions; perform repairs on 49 structures; improve 21 stormwater management basins to address existing rock slope stabilization issues; repair existing sound walls; replace inlets at select locations; and install new pavement markings, delineators, rumble strips, signage, guiderail, and ITS upgrades.

The purpose of this project is to extend the design life and improve ride quality and safety of the interstate and improve the current condition of roadside elements such as stormwater basins, drainage inlets, slope stabilization, guiderail and signs that are in poor condition.

H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, PA, is the general contractor on this project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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